Country superstar Susan McCann tops bill in musical extravaganza in aid of Craigavon church renovation

Top country music star Susan McCann is topping the bill in a musical extravaganza aimed to raise vital funds to help repair a Craigavon church.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 10:22 BST

Parishioners at St Anthony’s Church in Craigavon have organised the special ‘Country Music Show’ in St Anthony’s Hall.

Country music star Susan McCann who is topping the bill at a special concert in St Anthony's Hall Craigavon this weekend.

It will take place on Friday April 21 with doors opening at 8pm and the show starts at 9pm.

With a top class line up, there will be performances from Susan McCann, Sinead Heaney, Joe Moore, Box Car Brian and Ashleigh McBride.

A limited number of tickets are on sale and available from Colleen’s Kitchen in Lurgan, St Vincent de Paul at the back of St Anthony’s and at St Anthony’s Church and Parish Office. If anyone would like to pay at the door on the evening of the concert they will be more than welcome.

All proceeds will be in aid of Moyraverty Parish Church Renovation Funds.

