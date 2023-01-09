Two young people will be chosen to travel to Gilbert Arizona, USA and be home hosted for three weeks by their matched exchange partner.
They then return to Antrim and Newtownabbey and home host their exchange partner for a further three weeks.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to travel and develop an understanding of a different country, its people and their way of life.
"The programme has been running for many years now and has provided a life changing and unforgettable experience for many students.”
A council spokesperson added: “If you, or someone you know is aged 16-17, live in Antrim and Newtownabbey and would love to take part in this once in a lifetime opportunity, then apply now online at antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/studentexchangeprogramme”