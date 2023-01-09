Students aged 16-17, (Year 13 or equivalent) who reside in the borough of Antrim andNewtownabbey are reminded that applications close for the Sister Cities Student ExchangeProgramme on Friday (January 13).

Two young people will be chosen to travel to Gilbert Arizona, USA and be home hosted for three weeks by their matched exchange partner.

They then return to Antrim and Newtownabbey and home host their exchange partner for a further three weeks.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to travel and develop an understanding of a different country, its people and their way of life.

Belfast High School Student Hannah Mcullagh with exchange Students Spencer Pospisil and Ryan Carbone with Antrim Grammar Student Rebecca Richardson.

"The programme has been running for many years now and has provided a life changing and unforgettable experience for many students.”

