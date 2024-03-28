Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council Easter arrangements: when will the bins be emptied and recycling centres be open
Details have been released of council services over the Easter holidays in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area.
Bins will be collected as normal on Good Friday (March 29) and Easter Tuesday (April 2). Householders are asked to ensure their bins are out for collection for 7am.
Bins due to be collected on Easter Monday (April 1) will be lifted on Saturday, March 30.
All council recycling centres will be closed on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday.
South Lake Leisure Centre Easter arrangements are:
- Good Friday – open 9am-5pm, with all activities finishing at 4.30pm.
- Saturday, March 30 – open 9am-7pm.
- Easter Sunday – closed.
- Easter Monday – closed.
- Easter Tuesday – open 9am-5pm, with all activities finishing at 4.30pm.
Banbridge Leisure Centre Easter arrangements are:
- Good Friday – open 9am-5pm, with all activities finishing at 4.30pm.
- Saturday, March 30 – open 8am-4pm (gym closes 3.30pm).
- Easter Sunday – closed.
- Easter Monday – closed.
- Easter Tuesday – open 9am-5pm, with all activities finishing at 4.30pm.
Recreation centres Easter arrangements:
The following recreation centres will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, Easter Monday and Tuesday:
- Dromore Community Centre
- Gilford Community Centre
- Keady Recreation Centre
- Rathfriland Community Centre
- Richhill Recreation Centre
- Tandragee Community Centre