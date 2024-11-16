Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chances of being caught in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area for litter offences, not picking up after your dog and fly-tipping are much higher with the arrival of a new team of enforcement officers, the Lord Mayor has warned.

The new district enforcement officers have started work in the borough with the aim of enhancing and enforcing the council’s zero tolerance approach to these offences.

The council has partnered with District Enforcement Limited to supplement the work of the council’s four existing environmental wardens in carrying out patrols across the borough, giving advice and issuing fixed penalty notices to offenders.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy said the presence of the new team demonstrated the council’s commitment to protecting the environment.

Photograph caption: Lord Mayor of ABC Borough, Cllr Sarah Duffy, is pictured with Elizabeth Reaney (Head of Environmental Health ABC Council), Alderman Margaret Tinsley (Chair of Environmental Services Committee), Trevor Clydesdale (Clean Neighbourhoods Team Leader ABC Council), Dilber Thind (National Manager, Environmental Crime Division District Enforcement Limited) and Mark Anthony (National Training Manager, District Enforcement Limited). Picture: ABC Borough Council

"Like many other council areas, we have been faced with the persistent problems of fly-tipping, litter and dog fouling, and the arrival of these new officers will make a significant impact on how we tackle these issues.

"Keeping our streets, parks and public spaces free from dog foul and rubbish is very important. In the first instance we want to stop people from committing these offences, but we will take against those who continue to ignore our appeals and with the addition of the district enforcement officers, the chances of being caught are much higher.”

People who are found responsible for fly-tipping will face a fixed penalty notice of £400, while those who fail to pick up after their dog face a fixed penalty fine of £120 and similarly those who drop litter will be fined £120. Those who do not pay the fixed penalty notice will be subject to court action and there are no early payment reductions.

Dyl Kurpil, managing director of District Enforcement Limited said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Council and look forward to the positive impact our officers will have on the local community.

"Our mission is to challenge the behaviours of the minority and promote the good practices that the majority of us undertake daily. By adopting this approach, we can make a real difference to the cleanliness of our towns, streets and open spaces.”

The new district enforcement officers will proactively patrol all areas of the borough, including city and town centres, villages, parks and open spaces. They will also respond to concerns over areas which are particularly adversely affected by dumping, litter or dog fouling.

A council spokesperson said that while the local authority recognises that the vast majority of residents respect and look after their areas, they remain committed to pursuing those who continue to cause harm to the environment, local wildlife and the climate through littering offences.

Members of the public can also help in the fight against litter, fly-tipping and dog fouling, by reporting incidents via the ABC Council App which is available to download on the App store and Google Play store, or by calling the council’s environmental health team directly on 0300 0300 900.

Moreinformation on the work of the new district enforcement officers and the law surrounding littering and dog fouling offences,can be found at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/district-enforcement/