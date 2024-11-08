A Lurgan business has highlighted how just one instance of dog fouling can have far-reaching and very unpleasant consequences.

Staff of Millars Shoe Store in Market Street had the disgusting job of cleaning up dog dirt walked in on the footwear of customers earlier this week.

From video footage they were able to spot the moment when a man didn’t pick up after his pet, and they took to social media to air their anger.

"This man looks after his dog and gives it a good walk… unfortunately he doesn’t know how to lift its poo during the walk!” Millars posted on their Facebook page.

Dog dirt can get carried on shoes into town centre shops. Picture: pexels

"He didn’t even attempt to lift if and instead he done a quick look around to see if anyone noticed and then left it in the middle of the footpath outside shops.

"And guess what… it was walked all inside Millars and inside Menarys.”

Then, according to Millars, the council street cleaners spread the rest of the dog mess further over the pavement.

CCTV footage posted on social media by Millars shows the street sweeper in action outside the shop.

"So this morning the council cleaners came… only to make it even worse! There is now **** spread over and on down the path,” the post said.

"It has now taken over an hour to clean it all both in the shop and on the street and yes lots of people walked through it so it’s now in their cars also.

"This could all have been avoided if only he had taken 30 seconds to lift his dogs poo! We love our dogs but please be considerate of others.”

Millars challenged the council to do more to keep the streets clean.

"Gary spent last Sunday cleaning the footpath from Santander to the Pound Shop along with the centre pedestrian area with the seats as we have pride in our shop and the paths were so slippery and green it was not just an embarrassment but was also quite dangerous.

"With Lurgan town rates being so excessive you would think the paths would be safe to walk on and not a slimy skating rink when wet.”

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council responded: “Council is committed to ensuring our town centres are kept clean through the work of our street cleansing team and we also work closely with local businesses to identify any areas of concern.

"We have a zero tolerance policy to dog fouling and our enforcement officers have the power to issue £120 fixed penalty fines to those found responsible.

"Members of the public can also help by reporting incidents via the ABC Council App which is available to download on the App store and Google Play store, or by calling the Council’s Environmental Health team directly on 0300 0300 900.”

The council has announced a new team of litter wardens will be in operation across the borough from November 11, in a partnership with District Enforcement Limited to enhance and enforce its zero tolerance approach to dog fouling, littering and fly-tipping.