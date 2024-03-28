Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marina Crilly, aged 24, Emma Mallon, aged 22, Philip Mitchell, aged 27, and Keith Morrison, aged 22 lost their lives when a grey Volkswagen Golf was involved in a collision on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday, 24th March.

Keith Morrison, who died suddenly as a result of an accident, near Armagh on Sunday. He was from Breaghey Road, Tynan, Co Armagh. He was the beloved son of Alwyn and Lisa, loving brother of Denise, Georgina, Emily and Melanie, step son of Christine Wright, dear grandson of Pam and Debra. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday March 29th at 12 noon in Lislooney Presbyterian Church, Tynan, with committal afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family has asked for family flowers only, and donations in lieu if desired for Air Ambulance NI c/o any family member or Dominic Muldoon Funeral Director.

Philip (Phil) Mitchell, who died tragically as the result of an accident on Sunday was from the Markethill Road, Collone, Armagh. He was the beloved son of Janet and Roy, dearly loved brother of Keith (Courtney), Andrew (Danielle) and Tracey (Jonny), cherished Grandson of Beth, dear uncle of Curtis, Kayleb, Rhoda-Beth, Harvey, Josh and Hannah. Funeral service in First Presbyterian Church Armagh on Friday 29th March at 2-30pm followed by interment at Ballynahone Cemetery.

Haffey Sports Grounds said: “We are completely shocked and saddened at the sudden death of our beloved Keith Morrison in a road traffic accident at the weekend. Keith has been a part of the Haffey Sportsgrounds family since he was fifteen when he came to work during school holidays alongside his father Alwyn who managed our garage and yard. Since then Keith has become an integral part of our team driving lorries and tractors, maintaining sportsgrounds all over the island of Ireland.

"Keith and Alwyn are much loved at Haffey Sportsgrounds and we extend our deepest sympathies to Alwyn and Keith’s mother Lisa, his sisters, Denise, Georgina, Emily, Melanie, step mum, Christine Wright and the wider circle of family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this devastating accident. A funeral service will be held later this week for Keith.

“We will be closed for business on Friday 29th March 2024. We have made this decision as a mark of respect to our friend and colleague, Keith Morrison and to facilitate our attendance at his funeral.”

Emma Mallon from Middletown, Co. Armagh died tragically as the result of an accident last Sunday. She was the beloved daughter of Cathy, Raymond, loving sister of Carrie, Lisa, auntie of Fianna, Saoirse, Rían, brothers in law Christopher, Jordan, dear granddaughter of Carmel, the late Brendan, the late Kathleen and the late Jim Owens R.I.P. Emma will be reposing at her home 141a Derryhaw Road Middletown, BT60 4RZ. Funeral on Sunday to St. John’s Church Middletown for 2.00pm Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery Madden.

Mr Mitchell, who was a driver for Lyons European, attended Markethill High School and formerly worked for Derry Refrigerated Transport. He was also well known and highly respected on the rally circuit.

The Motorsport Hub said: “Awful news to hear that one of the car crash victims in Armagh over the weekend was Phil Mitchell. An experienced competitor especially in the junior categories> He was the 2019 Junior Border Rally Champions. Thoughts are with the family circle at this time.”

Marina Crilly, from Cairn, Collone Co Armagh, died as a result of a tragic road accident. Marina was the beloved daughter of Sally and the late Jason and devoted mummy to Cillian. Loving sister of Jake and Mark and cherished granddaughter of Corney and Patricia Boyle and the late Joe and Marie Crilly. Her remains will arrive at St Patrick's Church Ballymacnab this evening at 9pm for prayers and overnight repose in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament. Funeral Liturgy on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family asked for no flowers but donations in lieu if desired to, Air Ambulance donation box in the family home or JJ McArdle & Sons Tel: 028 3752 2480.

