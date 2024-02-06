Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The momentous day was celebrated with Armagh GAA President Jimmy Smyth proudly turning the first sod at the 26 acre facility at St Malachy’s in Portadown.

PRESIDENT of Armagh GAA, Jimmy Smyth proudly marks a significant milestone as the first sod is turned for the groundbreaking £10m county training facility at St Malachy’s Portadown. The development of the 26-acre site on the outskirts of Portadown is now officially underway. Pictured L-R: Paul McCreanor, mccreanor architects, Eamon Douglas (St. Malachy's GAA), Peter Murphy (Project board Chairperson), President Jimmy Smyth, Paul McArdle (Armagh Chairperson), Clive Richardson (contractor) and Gregg Seely (consultant engineer). Photo courtesy of Armagh GAA

Chairperson of Armagh GAA, Paul McArdle, said: “This marks a historic moment for Armagh GAA and we are thrilled to see the commencement of this ambitious project. This will be game-changing for our players, teams, and coaches in their preparation to play and perform at the highest level.

“We are also excited to launch a new fundraising initiative ‘Momentum Ard Mhacha’ for individuals and businesses to become part of our journey and be architects for the future. We are extremely grateful to all our current members and we very much welcome new members to help us lay the foundations for generations to come.”

The multimillion-pound project will be delivered in a phased approach, with a major focus on completing two sand-based floodlit pitches and a state-of-the-art strength and conditioning facility, fully operational by the end of the season, representing an initial investment of £2 million. This crucial step underscores the dedication to delivering top-notch training facilities for football and hurling.

President Jimmy Smyth added: “The start of the county training facility is a proud moment for everyone involved. This much-needed facility will undoubtedly boost player development and serve as a high-performance hub. It’s absolutely vital we create an environment for underage and adult players to reach their full potential.”

Appointed contractor and sportsground design specialists Clive Richardson Ltd will oversee the first phase pitch delivery. In the second phase of the project, an additional £2m investment will expand the facility, bringing the total number of pitches to four.

This visionary and ambitious project to increase training facilities for county teams and development squads for football and hurling is a commitment to the growth and prosperity of the county that continues to build and shape a bright future for the orange and white.