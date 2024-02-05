Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patients who normally get their prescriptions sent to Campbell’s Pharmacy in Lurgan and the three other pharmacies affected have been urged to collect their prescription from the GP directly and have it filled by an alternative pharmacy.

Campbell's Pharmacy in Lurgan, Co Armagh is one of four pharmacies which are closing temporarily due to lack of Superintendent Pharmacist. Photo courtesy of Google.

On Friday the Health and Social Care NI issued an alert regarding the temporary closure of the following Community Pharmacies – Campbells Pharmacy in William Street, Lurgan; Rosetta Pharmacy, 52 Rosetta Road, Belfast; Four Winds Pharmacy, 74 Newton Park, Belfast; and McFaddens Pharmacy, 208 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast.

If you use any of these Pharmacies for your medicine, you should either collect your prescription in person from your GP or arrange for an alternative pharmacy to dispense. You can find an alternative Community Pharmacy nearby at https://bit.ly/CommPharmaciesNI

A local pharmacist explained that Campbells is part of a chain of four pharmacies in NI. For these to remain open there has to be a superintendent Pharmacist appointed. The previous superintendent Pharmacist left last week and the contractor has been unable to find a replacement. The Board has advised the pharmacy to close temporarily until a new superintendent is appointed.