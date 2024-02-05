Lurgan and Belfast pharmacies close temporarily with Health Board advising patients to contact GPs regarding prescriptions
and live on Freeview channel 276
Patients who normally get their prescriptions sent to Campbell’s Pharmacy in Lurgan and the three other pharmacies affected have been urged to collect their prescription from the GP directly and have it filled by an alternative pharmacy.
-
-
On Friday the Health and Social Care NI issued an alert regarding the temporary closure of the following Community Pharmacies – Campbells Pharmacy in William Street, Lurgan; Rosetta Pharmacy, 52 Rosetta Road, Belfast; Four Winds Pharmacy, 74 Newton Park, Belfast; and McFaddens Pharmacy, 208 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you use any of these Pharmacies for your medicine, you should either collect your prescription in person from your GP or arrange for an alternative pharmacy to dispense. You can find an alternative Community Pharmacy nearby at https://bit.ly/CommPharmaciesNI
A local pharmacist explained that Campbells is part of a chain of four pharmacies in NI. For these to remain open there has to be a superintendent Pharmacist appointed. The previous superintendent Pharmacist left last week and the contractor has been unable to find a replacement. The Board has advised the pharmacy to close temporarily until a new superintendent is appointed.
After a meeting today the Board permitted a pharmacist in Lurgan sort out the prescriptions to all blister pack patients/ patients who get their medication on a certain day each week and those prescriptions went out for delivery. However the pharmacy remains closed and will be closed for the rest of the day. Staff are there to answer phones and direct patients to alternative care.