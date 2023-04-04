A 21-gun salute to celebrate the King’s official birthday will be part of an extensive Armed Forces Day programme in Larne this summer.

The town’s Sandy Bay Playing Fields will also come alive with music, entertainment, military displays and aviation demonstrations on Saturday, June 17.

Events are held annually in the United Kingdom to mark the service of personnel in the British armed forces both past and present. Thousands of visitors from across Northern Ireland and beyond are expected to come out in force for the action packed day of entertainment for all ages.

Hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Armed Forces Day in Larne will start with a parade of 600 personnel to Sandy Bay Playing Fields and a drumhead service.

Launching the event recently was the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with military personnel.

Visitors will also be able to see first-hand the equipment used by the armed forces through interactive and static military displays. The organisers added that all eyes are likely to be focused skyward for the Spitfire and Hurricane World War II fighters, and a parachute display by the Silver Stars Royal Logistics Corps.

Music and entertainment will come from the renowned Band of the Royal Irish Regiment plus Larne’s own award winners, The Music Yard, Swingtime Starlets and some soul from The Gold Tips. Furthermore, the RAFP Military Working Dogs will be displaying their amazing talents and skills for visitors to the event.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “As a former Royal Air Force Wing Commander I could not be happier that our borough will be hosting this year’s annual Armed Forces Day. MEA has a strong history supporting the armed forces and recognising the sterling work they do.

"We are planning a fantastic, fun-filled day out for all ages to show our appreciation and we look forward to welcoming visitors from all over to Larne.”

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, with Alex (guitar), Zach (guitar), Ella (singer) and Ben (drummer), all from The Music Yard, who will be playing at the event.