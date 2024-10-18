Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 200 cadets and 50 adult volunteers from across Northern Ireland are set to gather in Ballyclare on October 19 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Army Cadet Force in NI.

The town, which was the first location in Northern Ireland to establish an Army Cadet detachment in late 1943, will be a hive activity to mark the major milestone in the organisation’s history.

A parade involving nearly 200 young people and 50 adult volunteers drawn from across the country and representing both the 1st and 2nd Cadet battalions accompanied by the band of the Royal Irish Regiment is set to take place following a route via Ballyclare High School to Ballyclare Town Hall.

There will also be a Cadet village highlighting the achievements of the youth organisation with a display of pipe band and drums in The Square and Town Hall from 10am to 3pm. Residents and road users are advised that the The Square car park will be closed to traffic to faciliate the commemorative events from 10am to 3pm.

Antrim and Belfast Battalion cadets in the 1980s Calcutta Cup ready for inspection. (Pic: 1st NI Battalion Army Cadets).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Assistant Commandant (1st (Northern Ireland) Battalion ACF) Major John Read, explained: “I have been involved with the ACF for 34 years, starting with Carnmoney when I was at school.

"I am now Assistant Commandant (Community Engagement) for the 1st Battalion, which covers a large part of the country from Fermanagh to northern areas. There are 34 cadet detachments in the battalion. This is made up of approximately 900 cadets and 200 adult volunteers.

"One of my recent highlights in the ACF was travelling to Normandy over the summer for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

"We got to meet the King and Queen and President Macron and we saw President Biden. We had 20 cadets there from across Northern Ireland and it was all supported by the French Government. I am already making plans for next year’s trip to Normandy.

Army Cadets being inspected at Ballyclare Town Hall circa 1980s. (Pic: 1st NI Battalion Army Cadets).

"I was also recently in Poland with a group of cadets. The organisation provides the opportunity for cadets to travel and experience different countries and cultures.”

Detailing the significance of Ballyclare in the history of the Army Cadet Force, Major Read said “The first ACF detachment in Northern Ireland was established in Ballyclare in late 1943, having been founded in Britain in the 1800s.

"The first local detachments were all in the greater Belfast region, including Larne and Antrim and the cadets would have served as runners for the Home Guard during World War Two.

"The organisation has grown to around 3,000 cadets across two battalions in Northern Ireland and at least 400 adult volunteers.

"It’s a fantastic organisation to be involved with and there are many great experiences for young people, including First Aid training, the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, as well as BTEC qualifications, skills that can be used in everyday life.

"Our goal is developing better citizens. Some cadets go on to have careers in the Armed Forces, while some would gain employment in the police or fire service. Others gain employment in other fields, but will have the skills and knowledge they picked up in the cadets.

"There is always a packed programme of events, with multiple activities happening each weekend. We would work closely with the Sea Cadets and Air Cadets and have joint training.

"The ACF has always been non-denominational and we have members from all community backgrounds. It’s open to male and female members and there’s a great mix of people involved.

"Our cadets take an active role in the Poppy Appeal and Remembrance services. An important role is the Lord-Lieutenant's Cadet and they have always been great ambassadors for the organisation.

"It will be a great occasion to mark the 80th anniversary in Ballyclare. All of the cadets who take part in the parade will receive a certificate and badge and it will be something for them to remember.

"Our Honourary Colonel, Mr David McCorkell, the current Lord-Lieutenant of Co Antrim, will be in attendance. It promises to be a great day. Thanks must go to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for facilitating the event and to 38 Brigade and Army Reserve units for supporting the event.”

Bannside TUV Cllr Anna Henry is a past member of the Army Cadet Force in Cullybackey.

Speaking to this newspaper, Cllr Henry stated: “I was a member of the ACF for six years. I started when I was a pupil at Cambridge House in Ballymena and a few of my friends joined with me.

"I am studying for my Master’s Degree and once it is completed I hope to return to the Army Cadets as an adult volunteer.

"I had always seen the cadets at Remembrance Sunday and my dad was in the RUC and this inspired me to join the ACF.

"Being in the Army Cadets provided me with many opportunities and helped me to develop as a person.

"I did my Bronze Duke of Edinburgh through the cadets and took part in First Aid, orienteering, marching and shooting competitions against other cadets from across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"I would encourage any young people to get involved with the cadets. You get to meet people from other places, enjoy weekends away and the detachment nights were great craic.

"I’m looking forward to attending the parade in Ballyclare as part of the organisation’s 80th anniversary. It’s great to see it reaching this major milestone.”