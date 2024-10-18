Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road closures are to operate during a £320,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on B95 Mallusk Road Newtownabbey.

The resurfacing scheme, which is set to start on Monday (October 21), will extend to 1.0 kilometre along the Mallusk Road from the Bernice Road junction to Lylehill Road East.

Commenting on the project, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd MLA said: “This is a substantial investment for the Mallusk area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, businesses and those travelling in the Newtownabbey area.

Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey. (Pic: Google).

"Work is expected to be substantially completed by November 22. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures from 9.30am to 4.30pm, from October 21 to November 22.

An alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via the following route: C26 Bernice Road, C27 Lylehill Road and B95 Old Coach Road.

The DfI has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.