Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the colder weather sets in, many people will be ordering oil to heat their homes, increasing the possibility of a leak occurring if the tank has not been properly maintained.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We contacted Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the solv Group, a company providing plumbing, heating and electrical services to homeowners and businesses across Northern Ireland, to seek advice for our readers on the best way to keep oil tanks in working order and what to do if they suspect there is an oil leak at their property.

Since January 1, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has received 10 enquiries regarding domestic oil leaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before receiving an oil delivery, the local authority has urged residents to regularly inspect the condition of their oil tank, particularly if it’s metal, and to repaint it to prevent corrosion.

Homeowners are advised to contact a professional to repair or replace the tank or pipework if it is faulty. (Pic: solv Group).

A council spokesperson explained: “If possible, be present during oil deliveries and avoid ordering more than your tank can hold.

"Keep track of your oil consumption to detect any unusual increases, as these may indicate a leak.

"Schedule regular maintenance for the entire heating system, not just the boiler, by a qualified technician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ensure the tank's fill points are clear of obstructions and tamper-proof.

"Be aware of black staining on tank supports or bases this may indicate a leak. Be aware of any oily smells.

“If your tank isn’t bunded, consider installing a bunded tank. A bunded tank is a tank that has an extra outer protective layer or 'bund layer', to protect the inner tank storing the fuel.”

Asked what a tenant or homeowner should do if they suspect their oil tank is faulty, or has a leak, the spokesperson stated: “Turn off the oil supply at the tank and, if necessary, arrange to have it emptied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Contact a professional to repair or replace the tank or pipework.

“If the leak could contaminate a stream, pond, or water supply, call the Emergency Oil Care Hotline at 0800807060.

“Don’t use detergents or hoses to clean up the spill. Instead, prevent it from entering drains by using earth, sand, or oil-absorbing products to block the flow.

"Keep your home well-ventilated by opening windows and doors, and notify your home insurance provider or landlord immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If there’s a strong smell of oil indoors, contact the Environmental Health section at 02890340160.

“Don’t delay taking action, as the problem will not resolve itself.

“Homeowners are advised to promptly contact their home insurance provider. The council's Environmental Health section offers guidance to affected residents and in certain cases, has statutory powers to require the homeowner responsible for the leak to resolve it.”

James Rae, Mechanical Director at solv, stressed how it’s essential to act quickly to prevent environmental damage and costly repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rae advised: "The best way to avoid leaks is through regular maintenance. An annual visual inspection of your oil tank, as part of your boiler service, can catch potential issues early.

"To keep your oil tank in good condition, ensure it’s installed on a solid base and sheltered from extreme weather.

“Check for cracks, corrosion, or signs of wear around the base and pipework. Regularly clean the area surrounding the tank to prevent blockages or damage.

"If you do notice signs of a leak, like oily patches or an unusual smell, don’t attempt to fix it yourself.”