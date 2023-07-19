Army veteran says his life has been transformed by support from the Royal British Legion

A Northern Ireland Army veteran has shared how his life has been turned around after receiving help from the Royal British Legion.

Roy Tarbotton (82), who has lived in Co Fermanagh since 1962, was informed in 2022 that he needed a hip replacement – of which the surgery would take place at a hospital over 80 miles from his home.

Without family or friends to take him to the hospital, Roy was left distressed, worrying that he wouldn’t be able to have his vital surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having been a member of his local branch since 1963, Roy knew he could turn to the RBL for support. He rang up the helpline and was referred to case officer, Laura. She supported Roy by organising private transportation in a wheelchair accessible vehicle so Roy could travel to and from the hospital in comfort.

Roy Tarbotton (82) is full of gratitude for his RBL case officer. Picture: Royal British Legion

When Roy needed a knee replacement months later, the RBL stepped up once more to get him safely to and from the hospital.

Roy explained: “Laura has been brilliant. She really has been terrific. There are people who just do their jobs and there are people who do that little bit more. And that’s Laura.”

Alongside the support for Roy’s surgeries, the RBL also delivered a whole range of support services to transform Roy’s life for the better. The charity paid for his household goods to be moved to a new accessible property, provided a laptop to help with social isolation, secured funding for a mobility car and scooter and assisted him with energy costs for a six-month period through the RBL Energy Grant Scheme.

Roy said he was amazed by the constant support provided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Barely a week went by without her calling to check how I was…It was unbelievable,” he said. “When you live on your own and there’s nobody else calling, that phone call means an awful lot. She’s been an angel to me.”

Roy’s life has seen him face a lot of challenging times – including spending lots of time in the care system growing up. Upon turning 18, Roy followed one of the care worker’s suggestions and joined the Army, an idea which was bolstered by the fact that both Roy’s father and grandfather had served.

Whilst in service, Roy played rugby for his regiment as a prop. His success on the pitch even saw him join the Army Rugby Union team, taking part in games against the RAF. He jokes: “That’s why I’ve got a bad back, bad hip and bad knee!”.

Following his time in the service, Roy has worked hard to be a community champion for both his hometown of Leeds and his community in County Fermanagh. From setting up a football club to creating a charity for the poor and homeless, it’s safe to say Roy has always been driven to help others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roy’s community spirit has also seen him be involved with his local RBL branch since 1963. He first joined as a member and since became treasurer and secretary, and now enjoys his role as a committee member.

rBL case officer Laura, was proud to provide support for the Army veteran.

“Roy is an incredible individual with a great sense of humour, so we are proud to offer him with a range of solutions that have made a difference to his quality of life. This is just one example of how the RBL in Northern Ireland uses the donations that people make during the Poppy Appeal every single year,” she said.