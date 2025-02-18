Around 187 Fibrus customers in Mid Ulster still offline almost a month after Storm Éowyn

Many households in the Mid Ulster area are still waiting to get back online almost a month after Storm Éowyn brought widespread damage.

In a letter to local SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone, FIbrus said there are 187 customers with fibre faults in the district.

"Repair efforts are ongoing in the areas still impacted. Our teams remain focused on getting every customer back online as we work to overcome additional challenges, such as secondary damages and additional poling and cabling work in some areas," the letter reads.

Mid Ulster SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone. Credit: Supplied

"Some cases require additional repairs from third parties, and we continue to work closely with our partners in these instances.”

Fibrus say they will continue to communicate with customers regarding their estimated completion dates.

The company stressed it is their priority to get everyone back online as quickly as they possibly can.

Details of how to claim compensation are available on its website here