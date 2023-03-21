Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report
1 hour ago Street cordons in place as police investigate woman's death in Portadown
3 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
4 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head

Artefact going on display in Mid and East Antrim will link two coronations

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been offered the return of an artefact which will be restored and put on public display ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:54 GMT

A sandstone block which formed part of the historic North Gate in Carrickfergus will be returned to the town in advance of the coronation of the King and the Queen Consort Camilla on May 6.

The sandstone block had been removed for repair following a road accident in 1979 when a lorry was in collision with the North Street landmark and on completion, it was taken into storage by the Heritage Environment Division, which is now part of Department for Communities.

Last month, the sandstone block was offered to Carrickfergus Museum where it is expected to go on permanent display following a launch as part of celebrations in the town. Conservation work is required to be carried out at a cost of £6,000.

Most Popular
North Gate, Carrickfergus. Pic: Google
North Gate, Carrickfergus. Pic: Google
North Gate, Carrickfergus. Pic: Google

The sandstone block dates back to the restoration of the town wall gate in 1911 when it was carried out to celebrate the coronation of King George V. It depicts a crest of a castle fronted by water and two birds over two of the towers with the inscription “Carraig-Feargais”.

The North Gate, erected between 1608 and 1620, is the only surviving gate in the town’s 16th century walls.

Commenting at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim’s Borough Growth Committee on Monday evening, Carrickfergus Castle Alderman Billy Ashe MBE said: “I very much welcome the opportunity to bring this back out into the public domain.”

Read More
Sod-cutting ceremony for new £5.4m Islandmagee Primary School

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Charles III