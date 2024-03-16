Asda recalls packs of popular vegetable as they may contain pieces of metal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers who may have bought certain bags of Taj Chopped Spinach are asked not to eat the product but to take it back for a refund.

Taj Foods Ltd said the recall of a limited number of packs was being taken as a precautionary step and is linked to a ‘very low possibility’ of the

product containing metal pieces.

Asda has recalled certain packs of Taj Chopped Spinach 450g. Picture: Google

The Food Standards Agency said the possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat. It confirmed the affected product has only been sold in Asda and Eden Farms.

An Asda spokesperson said: “If you have purchased Taj Chopped Spinach 450g with Best Before dates 01-2026 (Jan 2026), please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information, please contact: Asda Customer Relations – 0800 952 0101.”