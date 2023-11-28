A public community consultation event is to take place at Larne Town Hall on January 29 ahead of a planning application being made by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for the £6m redevelopment of Carnfunnock Country Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) is to be submitted to the council’s planning department marking the start of a pre-planning process.

A display of proposals will be put on show at Carnfunnock Country Park from January 15 when information will also be available to view online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The majority of work will be at the visitor centre building to accommodate a new reception/shop space, café and toilet facilities. A new playground is planned as well as an upgrade to the existing caravan park, amenity block and activity centre facilities.

Carnfunnock Country Park. Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service

A cycling facility and investment in the existing adventure play is planned alongside a new playground and upgrade to path infrastructure. The council has said previously when concept plans are in place, a public consultation will be held.

The pump track will create an attraction for older children and investment in the existing adventure play is to include inclusive and accessible play to ensure fun for all.

Seven hundred and seventy-five people signed an onlne petition demanding an unequivocal guarantee that Carnfunnock Country Park will “remain open at all times during the refurbishment process and insisted that this principle be central in all design plans and contractual agreements”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are objecting to any full closure of the park to facilitate renovations and wish access to be included from the planning stage.

“While we welcome improvements to enhance the park’s facilities, we are deeply concerned about the nature of those improvements and the potential access disruptions during this period. Carnfunnock Country Park is more than just a recreational area; it is a lifeline for many,” the Friends of Carnfunnock petition said.

The council has now confirmed “ongoing recreational access to the country park is included as part of the brief to the design team”.

“An assurance is in place that the proposal will include recreational access throughout the build period,” Friends of Carnfunnock have been told. However this will not include the area “under the control of the successful contractor”.