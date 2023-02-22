Boys choir conductor Alison McNeill, marksing the inaugural launch of its Boy's Choir for young singers aged 9-11 years, will be conducting the auditions.
The Open Call is being held at The Millennium Court, William Street, Portadown, Feb 28th 2023 from 6-8pm.
A spokesperson said: “We are inviting young boys aged 9-11 years to this Open audition. Successful candidates will then be offered a place to join the NYCNI Family and participate in a three day course during the Easter holidays at Campbell College, Belfast. NYCNI Boys Choir will also be giving their first performance on the final day of the course.
"The concert on Friday, 14 April 2023, at 5pm in The Great Hall, Campbell College Belfast, an appropriate venue for the inaugural concert.
"Any singers interested in our Open Call, please visit our website or contact Christina McQuillan on [email protected] to register.”