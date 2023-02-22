Auditions are taking place for the Boys’ Choir of the National Youth Choir of Northern Ireland (NYCNI) in Portadown next week.

Boys choir conductor Alison McNeill, marksing the inaugural launch of its Boy's Choir for young singers aged 9-11 years, will be conducting the auditions.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Open Call to audition for the Boys' Choir of the National Youth Choir of NI is being held at The Millennium Court, William Street, Portadown, Feb 28th 2023 from 6-8pm.

-

The Open Call is being held at The Millennium Court, William Street, Portadown, Feb 28th 2023 from 6-8pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: “We are inviting young boys aged 9-11 years to this Open audition. Successful candidates will then be offered a place to join the NYCNI Family and participate in a three day course during the Easter holidays at Campbell College, Belfast. NYCNI Boys Choir will also be giving their first performance on the final day of the course.

"The concert on Friday, 14 April 2023, at 5pm in The Great Hall, Campbell College Belfast, an appropriate venue for the inaugural concert.