Author Stephen Walker will be in conversation at The Craic Theatre, Coalisland, on Thursday (November 16) at 8pm with broadcaster David Blevins as they discuss 'The Persuader' , his new book on John Hume.

Published by Gill Books, ‘ The Persuader ‘ has been described by RTE as ‘ superb’ and the Irish Times said it was it was the ‘definitive biography of John Hume.’

Peacemaker, politician and Nobel laureate: John Hume was a titan of Irish political history and one of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement.

But who was the real John Hume ? What motivated him ? How was he viewed by friends, family and political rivals ?

Pictured are David Blevins of Sky News with author and BBC broadcaster Stephen Walker who will be in conversation at The Craic Theatre in Coalisland on Thursday night, November 16.

Based on 100 interviews, including unpublished interviews with Hume, Stephen Walker’s timely and authoritative biography examines the career of a man once dubbed “ Ireland’s Greatest”.

Hear Stephen Walker and David Blevins explore John Hume’s life and legacy.

Stephen Walker covered the politics of Northern Ireland for 30 years. He is the author of four books and is a former BBC Northern Ireland Political Correspondent.

David Blevins is an experienced broadcaster and is currently the Senior Ireland Correspondent for Sky News.

Stephen said: “ I am really excited about the evening at the Craic Theatre in Coalisland. The event will be brilliantly presented by the wonderful David Blevins of Sky News. I will talk about why I wrote this book and what contribution John Hume made to history. John Hume was a towering political figure and my new book is based on 100 interviews and they reveal fresh insights into his life.”