Autism NI’s Lisburn Support Group enjoys first Christmas party in two years

Autism NI’s local Lisburn Support Group recently hosted their first face-to-face Christmas party in two years.

This family friendly event was aimed towards autistic children, young people, and adults. This event was organised in partnership with Autism NI, along with children, parents, carers, and professionals.

Autism NI CEO, Kerry Boyd, said “As a charity I am delighted that we have been able to support our families through a fun and interactive day. This event gave so many parents an opportunity to meet other families within their local area, and it was great to see our children playing together and enjoying all the fun interactive activities on offer.

Advertisement

"I would like to thank all volunteers and individuals that attended showing their support of Autism NI, and the autism community in Northern Ireland.”

Members of the Lisburn Support Group committee at the Autism NI Christmas party

Advertisement

Anne Hayward, Autism NI Support Group Vice-Chair, said “Our Christmas party was aimed at reducing social isolation amongst those within the autism community, and I would like to thank all our volunteers and supporters who made the success of this event possible.

"Our families enjoyed a range of activities including bouncy castles, arts and crafts, sport, interactive games, and free play, and we even had appearances from Santa and a magician, so there was something fun for everyone.”

Advertisement

Autism NI supports individuals and their families, and campaigns to raise awareness of Autism within the wider society. As a local charity, it provides life-changing services for autistic individuals throughout Northern Ireland.

Committee member Jill McCann with her sons at the Autism NI Lisburn Group Christmas party

To find out more or for further information please call 028 9040 1729 or visit www.autismni.org.

Advertisement