Average house price in Causeway Coast and Glens is now £250,000, according to PropertyPal
The figure was revealed by online estate agency PropertyPal as they published their findings for the second quarter of 2025.
In Northern Ireland as a whole, there were more than 7,100 home sales between April and June – an increase of 12% compared to the same period in 2024.
Price growth also strengthened, with the average house price in Northern Ireland increasing by 8.9% on an annual basis to just over £230,000.
Breaking the figures down by council area, in Causeway Coast and Glens, there were 449 agreed sales in Quarter 2 of 2025.
Average house prices in the council area increased by 8.4% compared to the same period in 2024. The average house price in Causeway Coast and Glens is now £250,059 in Q2 2025.
Derry City & Strabane experienced the highest average price rise at 14.5% over the year.
Jordan Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer at PropertyPal, commented on the NI housing market: “Northern Ireland’s housing market continued to perform strongly through the second quarter of the year, with activity levels and price growth both ahead of long-term trends.
"There were approximately 7,100 newly agreed sales between April and June, which is around 3% above the long-run average. Properties are also selling more quickly, with the average time to secure a buyer now just 38 days, down from 42 this time last year, and well below the longer-term average of 50 days,” Mr Buchanan added.