The average price of a house on the Causeway Coast has now reached £250,000.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure was revealed by online estate agency PropertyPal as they published their findings for the second quarter of 2025.

In Northern Ireland as a whole, there were more than 7,100 home sales between April and June – an increase of 12% compared to the same period in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price growth also strengthened, with the average house price in Northern Ireland increasing by 8.9% on an annual basis to just over £230,000.

House prices in Causeway Coast and Glens have increased by 8.4%, according to PropertyPal Northern Ireland's Housing Market Update for Quarter 2 2025. CREDIT PIXABAY

Breaking the figures down by council area, in Causeway Coast and Glens, there were 449 agreed sales in Quarter 2 of 2025.

Average house prices in the council area increased by 8.4% compared to the same period in 2024. The average house price in Causeway Coast and Glens is now £250,059 in Q2 2025.

Derry City & Strabane experienced the highest average price rise at 14.5% over the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer at PropertyPal, commented on the NI housing market: “Northern Ireland’s housing market continued to perform strongly through the second quarter of the year, with activity levels and price growth both ahead of long-term trends.

"There were approximately 7,100 newly agreed sales between April and June, which is around 3% above the long-run average. Properties are also selling more quickly, with the average time to secure a buyer now just 38 days, down from 42 this time last year, and well below the longer-term average of 50 days,” Mr Buchanan added.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.