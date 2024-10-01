Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funeral details have been announced for Avril Seeds following her passing on September 27 after a road traffic collision in Glengormley.

The 61-year-old, late of Owenreagh Drive in Rathcoole, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the O’Neill Road on Friday.

A post on the Funeral Times site described Avril as the “much loved mum of Michelle and late husband Jim, Lisa and husband Gareth, Martin and partner Steph, and the late Jenny, devoted daughter of Marlene and the late Jack, dear sister of Roseleen and Peter, cherished granny of Nicole, Robyn, Amy, Jamie-Lisa, James, Denver and Robbie-Jay and loving fiancé of Geoff.”

A service of thanksgiving for Avril's life will be held in Calvary Pentecostal Church on October 4 at 12.45pm with committal afterwards in Carnmoney Cemetery East.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to any witnesses, or to anyone with footage that could assist with enquiries to contact officers on 101, quoting 934 27/09/24.