Police have confirmed a woman has sadly died after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Newtownabbey on Friday (September 27).

The woman has been named as 61-year-old Avril Seeds from the Newtownabbey area.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the PSNI’S Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report at approximately 2.55pm of a collision involving two cars on the O’Neill Road in Glengormley.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services, but sadly Avril died at the scene.

Avril Seeds. Photo provided by PSNI

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to any witnesses or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 934 27/09/24.

“O’Neill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened following the collision.”