Four people have been hospitalised following a collision in the O’Neill Road area of Newtownabbey.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a 999 call at 2.49pm on September 27 following reports of the incident.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a NIAS spokesperson said: “NIAS dispatched four Emergency Ambulance Crews, two Ambulance Officers, one Rapid Response Paramedic, one Advanced Paramedic and the Hazardous Area Response Team. The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to attend.

O'Neill Road, Newtownabbey. (Pic: Google).

"Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, four patients were taken to hospital by ambulance: one to Royal Victoria Hospital and three to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.”

Diversions remain in place following the collision.

A DfI spokesperson said: “The O`Neill Road is closed between Elmfield Road and Prince Charles Way Roundabout.

"Police and emergency services in attendance. Road users advised to seek an alternative route for your journey.

"Diversion in operation - Elmfield Road, Church Road, Prince Charles Way. Delays can be expected.”