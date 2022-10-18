‘Bully’ is an exciting new musical written and produced by Keira Aiken. It is based on the novel of the same name by Yvonne Coppard.

Keira’s version is billed as an adaptation of the successful 90s story modernised to reflect today’s attitudes to bullying.

As an avid fan of big musical names such as Lin Manuel Miranda, Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim, the 15-year-old Belfast High School pupil set out to write her own musical not imagining for one moment that it would end up on stage.

Keira has the author’s permission to perform as a not for profit production. She has teamed up with Carrickfergus-based theatre group Uplift to bring her characters to life and is in the early stages of pulling together an all singing, all dancing production.

Auditions are due to be held Monday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 9, at ‘The Wing’, 26 North Street, Carrickfergus.

This musical follows the story of Kerry, a former gymnast, who starts a new school following an accident in which she injures her leg and is no longer able to do gymnastics. There are some uncomfortable scenes in which the audience sees Kerry bullied by two older boys before she becomes a bully herself. Some unexpected plot twists add depth to the story and a change to the original ending in the novel.

There are two shows planned on February 25 in the McNeill Theatre in Larne for a matinee and evening production by this upcoming Carrickfergus talent who has taken on the roles of writer, composer, director and producer.

In what promises to be the first work of many by Keira, she has chosen NSPCC as the charity to receive profits from the show.

Uplift is a performing arts company that strives to teach the highest quality of performing arts whilst maintaining a large degree of fun. It seeks to help students and cast members with confidence and self-esteem by using the three main disciplines of performing arts.

