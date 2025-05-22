Sanitary products and baby wipes were to blame for a sewerage issue in Craigavon, claims NI Water as residents say they are overwhelmed with the nauseating stench from the overflow.

It is understood contractors had attempted to unblock a drain in the Drumellan area of Craigavon yesterday, however, soon after, it appears raw sewage started spewing and seeping from a drain a short distance away.

Sewerage splurge over children's playing field at Drumellan, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

After a short time much of the playing fields, where the drain cover was situated, became saturated in raw sewage. Even the children’s football nets didn’t escape the shower.

A community worker revealed that NI Water said they would come out today to sort the problem out. She also contacted the Environmental Health Department of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Late this afternoon a spokesperson for NI Water blamed the ‘massive blockage’ on ‘a large volume of baby wipes and sanitary products mixed with other items’.

Residents of Drumellan, Craigavon, Co Armagh plagued with an horrendous stench after raw sewage spewed from a drain over playing fields.

The firm said it had ‘carried out a clean-up and will sow grass seed on the affected area’.

A digger was spotted this afternoon at the playing fields and the community worker is hoping the matter will be sorted out soon. However she said the digger left after a short time with the sewage still remaining strewn across the playing fields.

"Oh the smell,” said the community worker. "It is absolutely stinking, especially in that heat. We are really concerned about the environmental impact as that field is close to a river which runs directly into Craigavon Lakes.”

However the spokesperson from NI Water said the sewage blockage and subsequent leak would have ‘no impact on the local watercourse’.

She added that the field needs a deep clean. She revealed that the playing field is mainly used by children in the area, particularly youngsters playing football.

The manhole from where the sewage spewed is just yards from the children’s football nets.

An NI Water spokesperson said: “A large volume of baby wipes and sanitary products mixed with other items caused a massive blockage resulting in a spill from a manhole in the Drumellan area of Craigavon.

"NI Water has carried out a clean-up and will sow grass seed on the affected area. There was no impact on the local watercourse,” she said.

“We would appeal to the local community to help prevent these types of blockages by only flushing the three Ps – paper, poo and pee! Everything else must be put in the bin.

"We know people often don’t realise the damage flushing that ‘harmless baby wipe’ can do. Seeing wipes and sanitary items pouring out of a sewer and ending up on streets and play parks brings the reality of this home.

"No sewer is designed to cope with these products and this will continue to happen if these items are flushed rather than binned. NI Water would like to thank the public for their patience as we complete the clean-up work,” said the spokesperson for NI Water.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has been asked for a comment.