Unite the union hit out at the NIHE accusing it of failing to resolve the pay dispute which is causing mounting problems for vulnerable tenants.

According to Unite, the strike is having a huge impact on the operations of the NI Housing Executive.

-

NIHE workers at the Craigavon picket line. Staff are out on their 9th week of strike action in the Craigavon, Coleraine and North and West Belfast areas.

-

Advertisement

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The blame for this strike and the mounting backlog of repairs lies firmly at the door of the NI Housing Executive.

“Basic and necessary repairs are not being done and that is the fault of the NI Housing Executive who ought to have resolved this dispute months ago.

“Disputes across NI councils have been resolved where management sensibly negotiated a deal. It is high time that the Housing Executive and the Communities Minister did the same.”

The union says workers rejected ‘an insulting’ 1.75 percent offer recommended by the National Joint Council. Unite is seeking two pay point uplifts and a cost of living payment for their members.

Talks last week between Unite and NIHE Chief Executive Grania Long collapsed. The union said the talks collapsed ‘within minutes after she ruled out as ‘non-negotiable’ any increases to pay points or payments, claiming her position had the support of the Communities Department’.

Michael Keenan, Unite regional officer added: “If Grania Long was correct in asserting that her ‘non-negotiable’ stance had the backing of the Communities Department, then Unite is demanding to open up negotiations direct with Minister Hargey.

Advertisement

“We are calling on Deirdre Hargey to meet our members’ pay claim, end this dispute and address the mounting safety concerns it is posing to vulnerable housing executive tenants.”

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “Given the nature of our frontline work, we are acutely aware of the impact that the cost of living crisis is having on the people and communities we serve. The priority for our tenants is to deliver a quality repairs service to ensure their homes are safe, warm and dry.

“It is therefore very regrettable that the continued industrial action by Unite is continuing to cause disruption to tenants in Craigavon, Coleraine and North and West Belfast.

“During this period, we have been only been in a position to carry out emergency only arrangements within these areas.

“Due to Unite’s decision not to cover essential health and safety repairs and due to the protracted nature of this strike, these arrangements have included the use of external contractors, when required. We would like to reassure tenants that they can continue to report repairs as normal through our usual channels.

“We are very clear on the impact of the rise in the cost of living and how it is affecting our colleagues.

Advertisement

“There is a national pay offer currently on the table which includes a pay increase for all employees of £1,925. This award was developed nationally in response to the rise in the cost of living. This pay rise would, for illustrative purposes, amount to an increase of 10.5% for the lowest paid employees.

“We met with NIPSA and Unite trade unions this week to discuss a local pay claim they submitted to us in June, and a number of other related matters.

"This included our pay and grading review which is well advanced, as well as job role re-design and changes to annual leave and working patterns. For our part, we will continue to meet with trade unions to progress these discussions.

“Unite is aware that Housing Executive pay is not set by the Board or Executive Team, but is subject to national collective bargaining arrangements.

“Unite representatives have informed us that it is engaged in industrial action relating to last year’s national pay award, which has already been paid to all staff.

“In a very challenging financial context, we need to balance competing demands, especially around delivering housing services for our tenants and those in housing need.

Advertisement