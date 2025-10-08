Balint Szalai: police appeal for public's help in locating man missing from the Lurgan area

Published 8th Oct 2025
Balint Szalai. Photo provided by PSNI
Police, who are currently trying to locate a man missing from the Lurgan area, have issued an appeal for information.

Balint Szalai, who is believed to be in Dublin, was last seen on September 19.

In a statement issued today (Wednesday, October 8), the PSNI added: “Balint Szalai is described as being approximately 180cm tall, long dark hair, slim build with two tattoos of number ‘18’ on the back of his head.

“Last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, black parka jacket, black jogging bottoms and a black backpack.

“If you have seen Balint Szalai, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police on 101 or Gardai quoting reference 409 of 29/09/25.”

