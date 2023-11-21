A vision impaired athlete from Ballyclare has become the first recipient of a new award that will help him to achieve his sporting and educational goals.

Vision Sports Ireland has presented Oliver Gunning with the inaugural Education Bursary, which is supported by law firm Mason Hayes & Curran.

Oliver is currently completing his first-year studies in BSc Hons Sport, Physical Education and Professional Education at the University of Stirling. He is aspiring to assist others facing similar challenges that he encountered growing up with a vision impairment and is a passionate advocate for sports, especially for individuals with disabilities.

In addition to his busy academic life, Oliver also represents Ireland in triathlon on the world stage. He said: “Representing Northern Ireland in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games was a defining moment in my journey. It proved that I could be more than just a visually impaired kid unable to participate in PE or traditional sports.

Bursary recipient Oliver Gunning (right) with Kevin Kelly, national strategic partnerships manager with Vision Ireland and Pádraig Healy, national sports development manager with Vision Sports Ireland. Photo submitted by Vision Sports Ireland

"Sport provided me with confidence and a drive to succeed in all aspects of life. However, achieving success in sports required careful time management to strike the right balance between education and athletics.”

The Vision Sports Ireland Education Bursary provides financial assistance of up to €2,000 per annum for the duration of the recipient’s undergraduate degree up to a maximum of €8,000. The initiative is open to all Vision Sports Ireland members who are registered blind or vision impaired and studying within Ireland or the UK.

Financial Burden

Vision Sports Ireland says the bursary is part of its ongoing commitment to promoting sport and physical activity opportunities for people who are blind, and vision impaired in Ireland. The organisation recognises the challenges that people with vision impairments face in accessing third level education within the sport and physical activity faculty, including the financial burden of pursuing higher education.

Oliver Gunning being presented with his award by Will Carmody, managing partner with Mason Hayes & Curran. Photo submitted by Vision Sports Ireland.

Pádraig Healy, national sports development manager with Vision Sports Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to have Oliver as our first recipient of our Education Bursary; we believe that everyone should have access to higher education and this bursary is part of our ongoing commitment to foster opportunities for youths with vision impairment and the launch of this initiative complements our Youth Leadership and Youth Forum programmes where we strive to support our members to become the leaders of tomorrow.”

The bursary aims to help alleviate some of these pressures by providing financial assistance. This award is supported by Mason Hayes & Curran which has provided a financial contribution to allow Vision Sports Ireland to support and invest in the future of the next generation.

