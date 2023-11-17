A County Antrim Yacht Club volunteer has received royal recognition for his dedication to the sport of sailing.

Richard Robinson, from the Whitehead-based club, received an Outstanding Contribution award at the RYA Volunteer Awards 2023 in London.

Attended by The Princess Royal, President of the RYA, the awards highlighted the work of volunteers across the United Kingdom.

Over many years, Richard has taught hundreds of people to sail, led dozens of power and safety boat courses and facilitated thousands of races. He is also the RTC principal for Belfast Lough Sailability, a Carrickfergus-based charity that trains, educates and encourages more people with disabilities or disadvantages on to the water.

Richard Robinson of County Antrim Yacht Club with the Princess Royal at the RYA awards ceremony. Photo credit: the Royal Yachting Association

Last year he encouraged three female members to undertake their Powerboat Instructor course and offered significant input and resources to their preparation. Richard has been hailed for the huge amount of energy he puts into his endeavours and how he carries everyone along with him.

He said: “I feel honoured and humbled to be recognised for this award. Before volunteering in sailing, I had volunteered in another sport and had seen how much volunteer support can deliver and grow participation.

“Through my work with Sailability, I’ve learnt how much people love to learn no matter what hand in life is dealt to them. My biggest challenge as a volunteer is time or lack of it. Being organised and helping organisations is where I help make the biggest impact.”

Jack Kennedy of Strangford Yacht Club with the Princess Royal at the RYA awards ceremony. Photo credit: the Royal Yachting Association

Also honoured was Jack Kennedy, of Strangford Lough Yacht Club, who received a Young Volunteer award.