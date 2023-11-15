Mid and East Antrim is set to sparkle this November and December as the council prepares to usher in the festive season with the annual Christmas light switch on ceremonies.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place in Ballymena, Larne, Carrickfergus and Whitehead, details are as follows:

Larne Christmas Lights Switch On: Friday, November 17

Broadway, Larne 5pm - 8pm (switch on 7.30pm)

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa will be making an appearance in Mid and East Antrim as the Christmas lights are switched on in the coming weeks. Photo: Ronan O'Dornan

Most Popular

There will be a full programme of entertainment at Broadway from 5pm with Sound Goods Music and featuring live music from The VIPs, kids entertainment, live reindeer and festive walkabouts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The parade that will leave Larne Market Yard around 7pm before heading to Broadway to switch on the lights at 7.30pm. The parade will feature Santa, Cullybackey Pipe Band, floats, Clydesdale horses and dray, Christmas characters, and local school children.

There is a new parade route for 2023 which takes in Station Road, Bridge Street, and Main Street, turning at the mini roundabout and making its way back to Broadway where Santa and the Mayor will turn on the Christmas lights on.

Main Street is closed to traffic from 4pm and other roads from 7pm; signed diversions will be in place.

Ballymena and Larne will be switching on their Christmas lights this weekend. Photo: Chris Neely

Ballymena Christmas Lights Switch On: Saturday, November 18

Harmony Hub, Ballymena – 4pm-7pm (switch on 6.30pm)

The festive entertainment programme begins at 4pm with festive characters, face painting, balloon modelling, and Santa’s reindeer plus tunes from the concert stage at Broadway, featuring live music from Ballymena Ukelele Group, DJ Mark Ritchie and The Gatecrashers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Santa Parade starts from Wellington Street at 6pm and will feature Cullybackey Pipe Band, floats, local school children with lanterns, Clydesdale horses and dray and plenty of festive characters.

The route will take in Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, (pause at Harmony Hub to switch on the lights at 6.30pm with Santa and the Mayor), Church Street, Bryan Street and then back to the Tower Centre.

Carrickfergus Christmas Lights Switch On: Saturday, November 25

High Street, Carrickfergus – 2pm – 6pm (switch on 5.30pm)

There will be plenty of entertainment on stage including performances from Uplift Performing Arts, Singing Hands Choir from Hawthorns Adult Centre, Royal Tara Dance Academy, Studio 86, with live music from The Flame N’Ukes and The Stepbrothers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be lots of family fun including festive characters, face painting, carnival games, live reindeer, mini carousels, and a soft play trailer.

This year will also see the addition of a Christmas Artisan market in High Street car park from 1pm - 5.30pm.

The civic carol service will be at St Nicholas’ Church from 4pm; the lights switch on will be at 5.30pm with a fireworks display at approximately 5.45pm from Fisherman's Quay (weather dependent).

Whitehead Christmas Lights Switch On: Saturday, December 2

Whitehead: 12noon – 6.15pm (switch on 5.30pm)

The popular Victorian Street Fair, organised by Whitehead Community Association, returns for 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be a live music stage with a packed schedule of local acts, while visitors can meet Santa in his grotto or enjoy steam train rides, hog roasts, fairground rides and kids entertainment. There will also be a selection of talks and storytelling.