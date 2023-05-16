The annual Ballyclare May Fair will return to the town on Saturday, May 20 with a week-long programme of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The headline sponsors for this year’s festival, which runs until May 27, are the Ulster-Scots Agency. Visitors to the fair will enjoy Ulster-Scots walking tours, language workshops, rhymes and ructions with historian Jack McKinney, Highland Dancing lessons for schools and a traditional Cèilidh with Alastair Scott Cèilidh Band in a town which is steeped in Ulster-Scot’s history.

The Ulster-Scots tradition of hymn writing will also be celebrated in a special evening hosted by BBC’s Mark Thompson at Ballyclare Presbyterian Church and Nelson McCausland will be providing a pre-show talk for the film Allegheny Uprising based on the Ulster-Scots movement in Colonial and Revolutionary America.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Animal lovers are invited to bring along their furry friends to the pet show and Sausage Dog parade.

Ald Stephen Ross with the Chief Executive of the Ulster-Scots Agency, Ian Crozier, at the launch of this year's May Fair.

Continuing the coronation celebrations, visitors can waltz around Ballyclare Town Hall at the tea dance and immerse themselves in community spirit at the coronation street party.

With baby raves, amusements and Sensory Kids NI Messy Play there will be plenty to keep children entertained.

Foodies will be in their element browsing the traditional farmer’s market and artisan markets, sampling some of the best tipples about at the Ulster/Scotch History of Whisk(e)y night and enjoying an evening’s cooking and craic with Paula McIntyre featuring a demonstration and tastings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vehicle enthusiasts will enjoy the vintage tractor gathering and the classic car show as they return for another year. The annual Mayor’s parade will fill Main Street with colour and the evening concert and fireworks display will round off the week.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “Residents and visitors alike will be in for another sensational Ballyclare May Fair. I encourage everyone to support the event, the town and the local businesses to make it a week to remember!”

For the full programme of events, booking details, information on road closures and more, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/BallyclareMayFair