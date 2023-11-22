A music producer/audio engineer from Ballyclare, who has been interested in getting involved in the industry from a young age, has received prestigious recognition in this year’s UK Songwriting Contest.

Adam Wilson-Weir (31), who works under the name Adam Ezra, found out on November 15 that his track ‘Just Breathe featuring Yolisa’ was awarded a five-star rating from Grammy engineers and producers.

The former Ballyclare Secondary student, who has been professionally producing and engineering music for two years, entered the contest just before the deadline closed and has been overwhelmed by the positive reception his track received.

Detailing how he got involved in the industry, Adam explained: “I’ve always had an interest, but it was daunting to learn as there is so much involved.

Adam Wilson-Weir (Adam Ezra). (Pic: Contributed).

"I remember when I was around nine or 10 when my parents gave me a free Digital Audio Workstation on a CD that came free with a newspaper. I didn't leave my room for a month playing around with the synthesisers making my own sounds- I was hooked.

“I was speaking to one of my other vocalists, Emma Simms, and she asked if I was entering the UK Songwriting Contest and that the deadline was in 12 hours and that she said that I should enter.

"I never planned to enter. I’ve so much work to do, however, after seeing it was being judged by Grammy engineers and producers, I was curious, especially to see what the professionals thought of my music and engineering. I never thought in a million years I’d get five out of five stars.

"I currently work in the family business in the Mauds Ice Cream factory at Carrickfergus. However, I’d say I’m a full-time producer and engineer also as I’ve a constant flow of clients. If I’m not in the factory, I am in the studio."

Commenting on his work with Finnish vocalist, Yolisa (Elisa Harma), Adam said: “Yolisa and I have another track called ‘Her Hymn.’ I got inspired by the vocals from the Gladiator movie soundtrack and decided to make something similar, but as a Trance track.

"Yolisa and I met randomly on a producer page on Facebook. I a made a post to find some vocal talent and Elisa reached out. I listened to her work and fell in love with her voice instantly and to this day we remain close friends. After our recent success I am sure we will be cooking up something very soon.”

Adam believes the five-star grading will help to progress his career, with this being a highlight to date.

He stated: “We now need to wait for the results. We could be well on our way to the semi-finals, or even finals.

"I have some tracks signed, however, getting five stars from Grammy professionals is just on another level for me personally. I won’t be upset if I don’t make the finals. As for my career, this is a huge boost for me mentality. This can very well open new doors for me that I could only dream of."