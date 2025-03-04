Ballygally Castle celebrates 400 years with £400,000 hotel investment

A £400,000 investment programme is due to be completed at Ballygally Castle Hotel this month ahead of a special calendar of events and festivities to mark 400 years of this unique historic building.

Included in the most recent investment from Hastings Hotels at the popular coastal establishment is the renovation of 18 coastal rooms and the Antrim Suite, including new carpets from Ulster Carpets and fabrics and furnishings throughout.

The castle’s private dining space, the 1625 Room, has been renovated, and the lounge furniture upgraded.

Ballygally Castle was built on the scenic Antrim coastline in 1625 by James Shaw and it remained in his family until the early 1800s before being sold to the Agnew family for the sum of £15,400.

Ballygally Castle’s Scott Weatherup, General Manager; Katie Jackson, Events Manager; Norma Craig, Restaurant Manager and Kevin Osborne, Executive Head Chef are pictured as the leading hotel celebrates 400 years. Picture: Darren Kidd / PressEye

The property was sold a number of times after this, before being purchased by Cyril Lord in the early 1950s who refurbished it as a hotel. Ballygally Castle was then acquired by the late Sir William Hastings in 1966 for £40,000.

Over the last six decades, Hastings Hotels has invested more than £8m in the beautiful coastal property overlooking Ballygally Bay to transform it into a luxurious castle hotel, whilst respecting the history of the original building and ensuring the upkeep of the distinctive character and position as Northern Ireland’s only 17th Century building still being used as a residence today.

Howard Hastings, chairman of Hastings Hotels said: “We are delighted to mark 400 years of Ballygally Castle. This unique property, steeped in history, is the jewel in the crown of Hastings Hotels and continues to go from strength to strength.

"My father purchased the hotel almost 60 years ago, and since then we have continued to invest significantly to provide an enjoyable visitor experience which includes a stunning location, luxurious accommodation, great food and not to forget our friendly resident ghost – Lady Isabella.

James McGinn, Managing Director of Hastings Hotels; Ballygally Castle’s Katie Jackson, Events Manager; Kevin Osborne, Executive Head Chef; Scott Weatherup, General Manager; Norma Craig, Restaurant Manager and Chairman of Hastings Hotels, Howard Hastings are pictured as the leading hotel celebrates 400 years. Picture: Darren Kidd / PressEye

"We have a brilliant team of 60 employees who are at the heart of Ballygally Castle and the hotel continues to be a significant economic driver, generating £1.6m to the local economy every year and attracting visitors from across Northern Ireland and around the world,” added Mr Hastings.

Scott Weatherup, general manager of Ballygally Castle Hotel said: “We are so excited to celebrate 400 years of our castle on the coast and have put together a special calendar of events to mark this momentous occasion including a murder mystery event, community barbecue and celebratory accommodation for our guests to avail of.

"We have also commissioned a timeline installation detailing some of the historic global events from over the last four centuries. It is fascinating and really shows the length of time that Ballygally Castle has been in existence – for example before the invention of the steam train, the American Declaration of Independence and even Shakespeare’s First Folio,” he added.

The renovated Ballygally Castle Antrim Suite. Picture: Darren Kidd / PressEye

"With spring just around the corner, we’re looking forward to entering one of the busiest periods of the year and with the completion of our renovations, we’re excited to celebrate this landmark anniversary in style.”