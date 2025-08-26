Ballygally Castle toasts 400 years with launch of craft beer

A popular Co Antrim hotel is offering guests a taste of something very special during its 400th anniversary year – its very own craft beer.

A limited edition Ballygally Castle Beer has been specially brewed in partnership with Whitewater Brewery, one of Northern Ireland’s leading Irish craft beer producers.

The exclusive brew pays homage to the rich history of the castle and the vibrant local flavours of Co Antrim and is a unique fusion of tradition and innovation specially developed for this landmark year.

With 2025 shaping up to be one of the busiest years on record for the hotel, the launch of this locally brewed beer is yet another highlight in a calendar full of festivities which has included a community event with a sea swim and barbecue and a Murder Mystery evening as well as a selection of themed accommodation packages.

Ballygally Castle’s food and beverage offering has seen a remarkable 15 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by increased visitor numbers, elevated dining experiences, and enthusiastic community engagement as part of the anniversary celebrations.

“The launch of the Ballygally Castle Beer is a toast to our heritage, our guests and the local community that has supported us through the centuries,” said Scott Weatherup, general manager of Ballygally Castle.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Whitewater Brewery who share our values of quality, craft and championing local - and it has already been a huge hit with our guests.

"Our 400th year is not only a celebration of the past, but also of the present and future of Ballygally Castle. Our bed nights continue to remain strong and our food and beverage offering in particular has experienced a 15 per cent growth in recent months which is due to the hotel’s outstanding menus, a strong focus on local produce and increasing numbers of local guests choosing to dine and celebrate at the castle.

"Our bookings for the remainder of 2025 are very positive and we’re looking forward to continuing the celebrations to mark this historic milestone, and raising a glass of our anniversary beer with guests - while stocks last!” Scott added.