Ballymena charity Baby Basics gets funding boost from Power NI
The money is being donated to Baby Basics through the electricity supplier’s Brighter Communities initiative and will allow those involved with the project to purchase a wide selection of essential items.
These include Moses baskets, baby baths, sheets, blankets, towels, nappies, and toiletries – items that are required to provide a stable and nurturing environment for babies and their families.
Baby Basics collaborates with professionals such as midwives and health visitors, statutory bodies, and other charities including Women’s Aid to identify those families that require assistance.
Through the funding from Power NI, Baby Basics founder Shirley Mann says it can continue to fulfil its mission and make a real difference in the wider Ballymena community, particularly those who are seeking asylum, and those women who are fleeing domestic abuse and trafficking.
“This funding will enable Baby Basics to continue to provide quality starter packs for new mothers in need,” said Shirley. “We are all volunteers, and we are delighted – and thankful – to receive this money to continue this invaluable work.”
Power NI’s Brighter Communities programme was first introduced back in April 2018 and since then has supported a huge variety of bespoke groups, clubs, charities and community organisations across Northern Ireland.
Each month or at specific key times, community groups and individuals are invited to submit applications on how they would use £1000 to roll out innovative and creative projects to change and improve their local community for the better. Brighter Communities has helped groups ranging from wheelchair basketball, beekeepers, vintage cyclists and young cheerleaders to street soccer, dragon racers, Early Years and stroke recovery groups.
Since its establishment in 2018, the Brighter Communities initiative has donated over £50,000 to community groups across Northern Ireland.
Power NI’s Ashleigh O’Neill added: “We are so pleased to be able to support Baby Basics and help them provide more support to new parents. This should be a very special time for parents, but it can often be clouded with financial worry, so we are delighted to be able to help Baby Basics continue their work, supplying essentials to those in need.”