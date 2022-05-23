Ballymena club granted entertainments licence for a trial period

North Ballymena Rangers Supporters Club and Football Club’s application was due to be turned down by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council following complaints about noise.

The council’s Direct Services Committee was told at a meeting on Tuesday evening that the club has been asked “repeatedly” to refrain from permitting entertainment until a licence is granted.

Councillors heard that noise complaints regarding the club have been received by the council until last month. Two unannounced site visits have taken place by the local authority when noise was found to be “clearly audible”.

A community consultation has taken place which resulted in objections from residents about noise, disturbance and concerns raised by the PSNI.

A council officer told the meeting the club can reapply when it can “demonstrate compliance”.

James Rock, secretary of North Ballymena Rangers Supporters Club and Football Club, told the meeting that entertainment has been held in Braidwater Hall from July.

“In hindsight that was an error on our part. A group of volunteers wanted to provide a community venue unaware of any further legal requirements,” he said.

He went on to say that when the club received correspondence in December, it “engaged fully and immediately” with the process.

Mr Rock reported that a letter had been wrongly addressed to a property at Waveney Avenue in Ballymena. He proceeded to tell councillors that a site visit ensued by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and local authority.

“We were left under the impression that approval would be received,” he noted.

“The PSNI who attended the premises were there to carry out a liquor licence check. They were not in the premises for any other reason. The building needs soundproofing, We regret annoyance that some residents have experienced. We sincerely apologise.”

Mr Rock went on to say that the hall is used as a base by eight local groups.

“Without an entertainment licence, the opportunity for those to return to host events is non-existent. It has not been plain-sailing and we ask for help and guidance to start afresh to reach agreement.”

The Deputy Mayor, Ballymena TUV Councillor Matthew Armstrong, commented: “I think it is fair to say there have been issues in terms of the application process.”

He said that the applicant has shown “a great deal of contrition and maturity”.

“They acknowledge things have not been done the way they ought to have been done due to nothing more than inexperience from people trying to run a community facility and not up-to-date apart from a liquor licence.

“I would have great difficulty in going with the officer’s recommendation on the basis of greater detriment to the organisations which use the hall and those who have used if for fundraisers.”

However, he stated that he does not disagree that there has been noise caused and added that further soundproofing is needed. He proposed that instead of refusing the application, the club is given a trial period to enable further soundproofing to take place.

Seconding the proposal, Braid DUP Cllr Julie Frew told the meeting she has seen the club get work done in the community.

“With a six-month trial, I believe they could iron out some issues,” she suggested. She noted “some issue with communication” from the council being sent to the wrong address.

She also suggested council officers revisit the premises to see improvements by the club to ensure sound is not travelling and disturbing local residents.

Party colleague Ballymena Alderman John Carson commented: “I think this boils down to a total breakdown in communication and not receiving correspondence and being left in limbo.”

He went on to say that to close the place down would have a “detrimental effect on the community in the area”.

Carrickfergus Castle Ulster Unionist Cllr Robin Stewart said: “I think these people should be given a second chance.”

He indicated that there were six complaints of noise and asked how many people were involved. He was informed they were all from one household.

Independent Cllr James Henry remarked: “There has been a lot of misunderstanding about this. They do not have a licence. This is the first time they have applied for licence not a case we are taking something off them.”

Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James Reid commented: “I do not have a problem with the proposal. A number of other groups use the hall.”

He asked if the application would affect them in any way. He was advised that the application is for the premises, so it would affect anyone else wishing to use the hall to provide entertainment.

Coast Road Alliance Ald Gerardine Mulvenna said: “There is absolutely no doubt they do excellent work but with regard to entertainment what are the implications if the recommendation by council is to refuse? The PSNI did raise concerns about the noise impact.”

Council officer Patricia Allen explained: “There has been an application for an entertainment licence, that does not close the hall or stop some activity but cannot hold entertainment until they get a licence.”

The proposal to grant the licence and for officers to work with the club with the necessary conditions on a trial period for six months was approved.

Cllr McKeown abstained over “the timing of the application”.