Mid & East Antrim becomes a ‘Fairtrade Borough’

As part of the campaign, retailers have pledged to sell more than four Fairtrade products and eateries have committed to serving Fairtrade tea and coffee. The campaign also secured support from faith groups, schools, and businesses throughout the Borough to promote the Fairtrade message in their working practices.

The Council and the Fairtrade Steering Committee have made great efforts to increase the number of outlets which provide Fairtrade options locally and encourage more people to choose Fairtrade.

Mid & East Antrim Mayor, Cllr William McCaughey, said: “I am delighted that Council has been awarded Fairtrade Borough status. Residents in Mid and East Antrim can also do a little bit every day to change the food system globally. There are over 6,000 Fairtrade products from coffee and tea to flowers and wine, so when you shop, consider looking for the Fairtrade mark. “Through simple shopping choices you can show businesses and governments that you believe in fair and just trade.”

Members of Mid and East Antrim's Fairtrade Steering Group with Reverend Adrian Halligan and Dr Christopher Stange, Consulate General for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.