Ballymena & Cullybackey Army Cadets Go Green at Summer Camp 2022

Early in the year cadets from C Company took part in tree planting at the Ecos Centre in Ballymena and along the Cullybackey Millennium Path. Cullybackey cadets Lance Corporals Sarah Kirk & Alyssa Woods completed this by taking part in planting, researching and care of trees in the area, earning them the Special Edition Platinum Jubilee, Junior Forrester Award.

The John Muir Environmental Award is also available to cadets within 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadets and encourages cadets to care for their wild places.

Ballymena and Cullybackey Cadets have been litter picking in the Ballymena area and also learning about the environmentalist John Muir. This earned them the Discovery Award which is the first level of this Nationally recognised Award.

(L-R) Cadet Lance Corporals Sarah Kirk & Alyssa Woods, D Company Commander David Doak, Ballymena Detachment Cadets Jamie Tuff & Angelica De Guzman proudly receiving their John Muir Environmental Award after completing litter-picking projects in the local Ballymena area.

Newly promoted Cadet Lance Corporal Sarah Kirk said: “I’ve had a fantastic time at Summer Camp and brilliant to finally receive these certificates”.

If you’re over 12 and under 18 and would enjoy fun, friendship, action and adventure, then the Army Cadet Force may be for you. Find out more by going to armycadets.com