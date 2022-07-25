Storytellers and tour guides could help turn a new chapter for tourism in Mid & East Antrim

Councillor Beth Adger presented them with certificates marking their achievements at a special awards ceremony held recently in the Mayor’s Parlour in Carrickfergus.

Addressing guests, Cr Adger described the qualifications as “particularly timely” as efforts to support the post-Covid recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry continue apace.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Growing the local economy and developing our tourism potential are the top two strategic priorities for Council,” she said. “For that reason, we are working in partnership with local communities and the tourism and hospitality industry to ensure that they have the skills and support required to grow and make the most of future tourism opportunities. With Tourism NI predicting a return to 2019’s £1billion visitor spend by 2025, the next few years will be crucial for Mid and East Antrim as we seek to develop and strengthen our tourism offering. Our new tour guides and storytellers will have an important role to play in this. Their skills will also act as a further promotional boost to the tourism offering of both the Whitehead and Islandmagee, and Glenarm and Carnlough areas, which Council is promoting as ‘go to’ destinations along the Causeway Coastal Route.”

Candidates who completed the accredited course in storytelling pictured with the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Beth Adger

Funded by Tourism NI’s COVID Market Led Product Development Programme and facilitated by Mid and East Antrim Council, the Tour Guiding course was led by NRC lecturer Karen McLeod, with the Storytelling course led by local storytellers Liz Weir and Stephen O’Hara. Additional support was provided by Colette McCafferty from Travel & Tourism Associates, who was instrumental in the accreditation of the courses.