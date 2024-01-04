Register
Ballymena: man detained following 'concern for safety' incident in Ballykeel

A man has been detained after an incident lasting several hours ended in Ballymena.
By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Jan 2024, 08:28 GMT
A large number of police vehicles arrived in the Ballykeel area on Wednesday evening, following. reports of a “concern for safety” at a property in the estate.

Video posted on social meda showed armed response police offficers at the scene, which was also attended by other emergency services.

Chief Inspector Moore said: “Police attended the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena yesterday evening, Wednesday, January 3, following a report of a concern for safety.

Emergency services at a major incident in Ballykeel 1 estate in Ballymena on Wednesday night. Picture: PacemakerEmergency services at a major incident in Ballykeel 1 estate in Ballymena on Wednesday night. Picture: Pacemaker
"Specially trained officers were deployed to mitigate any further impact to the local community. One man was detained following the incident.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as officers carried out the public safety operation.”

