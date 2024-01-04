Ballymena: man detained following 'concern for safety' incident in Ballykeel
and live on Freeview channel 276
A large number of police vehicles arrived in the Ballykeel area on Wednesday evening, following. reports of a “concern for safety” at a property in the estate.
Video posted on social meda showed armed response police offficers at the scene, which was also attended by other emergency services.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chief Inspector Moore said: “Police attended the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena yesterday evening, Wednesday, January 3, following a report of a concern for safety.
"Specially trained officers were deployed to mitigate any further impact to the local community. One man was detained following the incident.
“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as officers carried out the public safety operation.”