A man has been detained after an incident lasting several hours ended in Ballymena.

A large number of police vehicles arrived in the Ballykeel area on Wednesday evening, following. reports of a “concern for safety” at a property in the estate.

Video posted on social meda showed armed response police offficers at the scene, which was also attended by other emergency services.

Chief Inspector Moore said: “Police attended the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena yesterday evening, Wednesday, January 3, following a report of a concern for safety.

Emergency services at a major incident in Ballykeel 1 estate in Ballymena on Wednesday night. Picture: Pacemaker

"Specially trained officers were deployed to mitigate any further impact to the local community. One man was detained following the incident.