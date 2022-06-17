Ballymena man to take on 900km cycling challenge for Friends of the Cancer Centre

Clive and his father will be cycling for eight days from June 23-30, around the entire coastline and border of Northern Ireland.

Explaining the motivation behind his challenge, Clive said: “In January 2021, I was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), a cancer of the

white blood cells. Acute leukaemia means it progresses quickly and aggressively and requires immediate treatment. Around 70 people are diagnosed with AML in Northern Ireland each year.

“I am grateful to have received wonderful nursing and medical care at Belfast City Hospital and my cancer is in remission. I have been one of the very lucky ones and, while I still can, I would like to give a little something back to everyone who continues to give support and invaluable help to others. I would also like to offer hope and encouragement to people like me, who have received a cancer diagnosis.

“I chose to cycle 900km as for me, each kilometre represents a bed in Belfast City Hospital. As well as raising money, I hope to bring an awareness to as many as possible prior to my journey.

“My father is travelling over from Spain to join me in my challenge and we started off with a fundraising target of £900. We have already doubled this, thanks to the generosity of the local community. I am truly amazed by people’s generosity and kindness and I hope

people will give us a shout and a wave as we pass through their local town. We will also be recording our challenge and putting it online, so people can follow our progress.”

For years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland. The charity works to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work which includes funding additional nurses, supporting local research and providing practical support, such as financial grants, which can help patients through a

difficult time. Friends of the Cancer Centre relies entirely on the generosity of the local community and all money donated stays in Northern Ireland, directly benefitting patients and their families.

If you would like to support Clive in his challenge, you can donate at