In May 2023 Thomas found himself in a life-threatening situation during a routine motorcross practice session.

The Co Antrim resident had been out on his bike practicing at a nearby centre when he found himself in need of the Air Ambulance.

While honing his skills, Thomas came off the bike and suffered a severe accident that left him with multiple critical injuries and needing emergency life-saving care.

Thomas McPeake made a donation to the charity Air Ambulance NI after conducting a fundraising effort at Banagher Glen, Dungiven. (Pic: Contributed).

Thomas credits his survival to the swift response and exceptional care provided by Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) Team on board the air ambulance, whose timely intervention and transportation to Royal Victoria Hospital were instrumental in saving his life.

Reflecting on the accident, Thomas said: “I’d a bad motorcross accident in May 2023, with lot of damage. I broke my neck in four places, suffered a brain injury, damage to my liver and bowel and was in a coma for 36 days.

"I don’t remember anything from the accident, but I think the team put me into an induced coma to save my life. If it weren’t for air ambulance that day, with their speedy response and transporting me to RVH, I don’t think I would be here still today.

"I’m still in recovery, which is going well, nearly feel back to myself again and I am back at work but still have a long way to go. I just want to say a massive thank you to air ambulance and the team for everything they have done.”

Motivated by gratitude and determination, Thomas undertook a fundraising effort in January, completing a 12-mile walk around Banagher Glen, Dungiven, raising £1,155 for the charity in the process.

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager with the charity Air Ambulance stated: “Air Ambulance provides a service we all hope never to need but that is utilized on average twice per day.

"Thomas’ injuries meant he needed emergency pre-hospital care right there in the moment to give him the chance of survival and recovery.

"Recovering from such a traumatic event has required a lot of strength, resilience, and support from both medical professionals and loved ones.

"We wish Thomas continued progress in his recovery and thank him for his support in taking on a challenge and fundraising.

"It may be surprising that the HEMS has been called out on over 4,000 incidents since the service started in 2017. Every flight to a critically injured patient is only possible with support from the public.

"We hope Thomas’ experience inspires the community to support the charity. We have lots of challenges on offer including walks, runs, abseils and skydives! Or if you’d rather, simply set up a direct debit to the charity as a regular donor. All support powers the aircraft to the next patient, which could be any one of us.”

The HEMS is provided by way of a partnership between charity Air Ambulance NI and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, bringing urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.