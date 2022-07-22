Ballymena pupils in a great Moo’d after winning ice cream competition

There were huge smiles all around when the Moo’d cow delivered the tubs of ice cream to the pupils as an end of term treat.

The competition invited customers to scan a QR code at the Moo’d ice cream kiosk at their local SuperValu or Centra store and nominate the primary school they wanted to win.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 65 schools were put forward by shoppers across Northern Ireland and Camphill Primary School received the most nominations - a flurry of 55 out of 414.

Pupils from Camphill Primary School, from left, Harvey McCullough (aged 11), Adam McMaster (aged 11), Ben McMaster (aged 11), Ruby Corry (aged 10), Olivia David (aged 7) and Ellie Eagleson (aged 9) enjoy their Moo’d ice cream end of term treat. They are joined by school principal Karen McMaster, the Moo’d cow, Peter McCool owner of Centra Ballymena and Claire Rea from Centra.

McCool’s Centra Ballymena owner Peter McCool, who visited the pupils, said: “I am delighted that our local primary school won this competition, and it comes at just the right time to celebrate the end of a successful school year.”

Camphill Primary School principal Mrs Karen McMaster added: “We were absolutely over the moon to have received so many nominations and win this competition and the children were thrilled to meet the Moo’d cow and have a fantastic treat. Thanks to Centra for this generous treat and to everyone who nominated us!”

Year 3 pupils from Camphill Primary School are in the Moo’d for celebrating after winning ice cream for the entire school thanks to Centra. They are joined by (back left to right) Claire Rea from Centra, the Moo’d cow and Peter McCool, owner of Centra Ballymena.