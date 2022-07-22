Ballymena pupils in a great Moo’d after winning ice cream competition

There were huge smiles all around when the Moo’d cow delivered the tubs of ice cream to the pupils as an end of term treat.
The competition invited customers to scan a QR code at the Moo’d ice cream kiosk at their local SuperValu or Centra store and nominate the primary school they wanted to win.
A total of 65 schools were put forward by shoppers across Northern Ireland and Camphill Primary School received the most nominations - a flurry of 55 out of 414.
McCool’s Centra Ballymena owner Peter McCool, who visited the pupils, said: “I am delighted that our local primary school won this competition, and it comes at just the right time to celebrate the end of a successful school year.”
Camphill Primary School principal Mrs Karen McMaster added: “We were absolutely over the moon to have received so many nominations and win this competition and the children were thrilled to meet the Moo’d cow and have a fantastic treat. Thanks to Centra for this generous treat and to everyone who nominated us!”