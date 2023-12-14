A Coleraine school has paid tribute to their past pupil Katya Watson who died as a result of a road traffic collision last week.

Katya Watson. Photo issued by the PSNI

22-year-old Katya from the Coleraine area died after a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballymena on Friday (December 8).

In a post on social media, the Friends of Loreto College in Coleraine said: “Please pray for our dear past pupil, Katya Watson, who has tragically passed away on 13th December 2023 as a result of an accident.

"Katya and her twin sister Lucia attended Loreto from 2013 to 2020. Her older sister Francesca was a pupil here from 2009 to 2016. May she rest in peace.”

Many people extended their sympathy posting on the page: “Heartbreaking news, deepest sympathy to her family and friends” and “Heartbreaking news, this beautiful girl gone too soon. God bless her family, may she rest in peace.”

Detective Sergeant McIvor from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at approximately 12.15pm of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa, a grey BMW 430D and blue Volvo XC90 on the Lisnevenagh Road. Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from other emergency services and first aid was provided at the scene.

“Sadly, the driver of the Corsa has since passed away from her injuries in hospital.

