Ballymena Show is back on Saturday

Following its cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Show will make its big come back at Ballymena Livestock Market and it is anticipated to attract thousands of visitors.

Hosted by the County Antrim Agricultural Association and supported by the council, the popular event offers a fun-filled day out for all the family – with exhibits ranging from sheep shearing to horses and displays of some of Northern Ireland’s finest livestock.

Other attractions include Home Industries section, crafts and floral art, a multitude of stalls, machinery exhibitions and entertainment.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Alderman Noel Williams

Judging of animals starts at 10am along with the wide range of outdoor and indoor traders, Home Industries and school entries, Floral Art and kids entertainment.

Admission is £10, £5 concessions and £5 when wearing your YFC jersey.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, has praised the organisers of the Show ahead.

He said: “The Ballymena Show has a rich and illustrious history and I am delighted it is back in our calendars having fallen foul of Covid-19 over the past two years.

“The show provides a vital platform to our world-class agri-food sector here in Mid and East Antrim, and across Northern Ireland, and I commend the show’s organisers for their hard work, resilience and commitment ahead of what promises to be an excellent event this Saturday.

“This weekend, thousands will travel to our Borough to celebrate local farming, enjoy food and entertainment, and take in the livestock and agricultural machinery on display.”

Ballymena Show Chairman Robert Dick commented: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Ballymena Show at Ballymena Livestock Mart - our second year at the venue following on from the success of 2019, which attracted hugely positive comments.

“Getting the show up and running again is important to farmers and non-farmers in the local area alike. We have many activities for all the family to enjoy, as well as lots of new activities and exhibitions, so this year’s show promises to be better than ever.”