Ballymena student is crowned Miss Northern Ireland

Twenty-year-old Daria Gapska, a nursing student, was Miss Nu Delhi at the competition which saw 24 girls battling it out for the top spot at the Miss Northern Ireland Gala Final at the Europa Hotel.

As winner Daria will receive an extensive prize package worth thousands of pounds including an all expenses paid trip to Miss World and a new designer wardrobe.

The former St Patrick’s College pupil will now go on to represent Northern Ireland at the 71st Miss World pageant.

New Miss Northern Ireland 2022 - Daria Gapska from Ballymena with Miss World Karolina Bielawska and outgoing Miss Nothern Ireland 2021 Anna Leitch at The Europa Hotel. (Pic: Brendan Gallagher Photography)