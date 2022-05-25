Ballymena student is crowned Miss Northern Ireland

Twenty-year-old Daria Gapska, a nursing student, was Miss Nu Delhi at the competition which saw 24 girls battling it out for the top spot at the Miss Northern Ireland Gala Final at the Europa Hotel.
As winner Daria will receive an extensive prize package worth thousands of pounds including an all expenses paid trip to Miss World and a new designer wardrobe.
The former St Patrick’s College pupil will now go on to represent Northern Ireland at the 71st Miss World pageant.
St Patrick’s College are delighted for Daria and at having “another famous past pupil”. Other famous former students include actor Liam Neeson, boxer Eamonn Loughran and footballer Brendan Rodgers.