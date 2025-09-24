Two Ballymena writers are to discuss the life and legacy of the Nobel Laureate David Trimble at a special evening at the Braid Theatre.

Author Stephen Walker, who has just written a biography of the former First Minister, will be in conversation on Tuesday, October 14 with award-winning Ballymena screenwriter Declan Lawn.

The two writers are to appear at the launch of Stephen Walker’s new book ‘David Trimble: Peacemaker‘, which is based on 100 new interviews and published by Gill Books.

Described by The Irish Times as a ‘political page turner‘, the biography, written with the cooperation of the Trimble family, is Stephen Walker’s fifth book.

Stephen Walker (left) and Declan Lawn.

In 2023 he wrote ‘John Hume: The Persuader’, a best-selling account of the life of the former SDLP leader.

Stephen Walker, who was educated in Ballymena, said he was delighted to be appearing in his home town.

"Declan Lawn and I did a similar event with my John Hume book in 2023 and we had a wonderful sell-out evening with a fantastic audience.

"Coming from Ballymena it is a big thrill to come back to the Braid Theatre which is such a wonderful venue. I am looking forward to seeing many friends and familiar faces again.”

Stephen Walker's new book 'David Trimble;: Peacemaker' is published by Gill Books.

The author added: “I know there is a big interest in Ballymena in politics and current affairs and book events get good support. We always get great audience questions in Ballymena”.

Stephen Walker and Declan Lawn are both former reporters with BBC Northern Ireland and as investigative journalists, worked on the flagship current affairs programme Spotlight.

Declan Lawn is now a successful screenwriter and is the writer and director of the successful BBC One series Blue Lights, which recently won a BAFTA.

He also said he is delighted to be coming back to his home town.

“It’s a real pleasure to return to the Braid to discuss this latest book by my old friend Stephen Walker.

"The last event we did for his biography of John Hume was a great success, so I’m really looking forward to coming back to my home town to talk about this new book on Lord Trimble.”

The award-winning screenwriter also suggested that the pair might discuss their time spent as BBC reporters.

"We might even tell a few indiscreet yarns from our days working on the BBC’s Spotlight programme together,” he suggested.

Declan grew up in Ballymena and joined BBC Northern Ireland becoming a reporter with Spotlight and Panorama. He left journalism to become a screenwriter and worked on Blue Lights, The Salisbury Poisonings and the Netflix film Rogue Agent.

Meanwhile, Stephen Walker is also appearing at the Old Courthouse Theatre in Antrim on Thursday, October 30 where he will be chatting to the journalist Mark Devenport.

He is also hosting a special event with Lady Trimble, the widow of Lord Trimble, at the Magheramorne Estate near Larne on Thursday 6 November for an evening of conversation and political insight. Go to www.stephenwalker.uk for ticket details on these and his other book launch events.