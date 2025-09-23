Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have agreed to postpone next year’s Air Show until 2028.

In 2021 the council approved a Notice of Motion to develop a new International Air Show for 2022 and explore holding the event every two years thereafter, with the last Air Show taking place in September 2024 and the next due in 2026.

However, at September’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting, Head of Tourism and Recreation Peter Thompson noted that in addition to several recurring annual council events next year, such as the North West 200 and Lammas Fair, council will also hold events for Armed Forces Day and the 250th anniversary of the USA’s signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Committee members were therefore asked to to assign a resource and planning allocation for either a 2026 Air Show or one in “2027 or beyond”.

Mr Thompson added: “Officers have explored the possibility of an Armed Forces Day and combining it with the Air Show.

“However the logistics of doing so are quite difficult, it’s also constrained by a number of factors [and at] that particular time of year it’s going to be quite difficult to avail of some of the military assets; it’s unlikely that the Red Arrows would be available.”

DUP Councillor Dawn Huggins proposed that council push back the next Air Show until 2028, as it would allow council to “put together one huge extravaganza”.

Cllr Huggins said: “This will also allow the council time to pursue and push for partnerships with other air shows on the mainland, such as Farnborough, and also to increase the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) elements.

“Holding it in 2028 allows for at least three years of planning and execution, and this will also allow the council to concentrate on the Armed Forces Day and the 250 years USA celebration.

“I think this will allow all the events to have a greater impact and will also help the council as well, so they’re not stretched to capacity.”

While she and her fellow Sinn Féin members abstained from voting on the motion, Councillor Kathleen McGurk said she was glad council was allowing its events team “a little bit of space in terms of planning”.

“I was quite concerned with the heavy schedule of events that we had in place,” Cllr McGurk added. “ I know that the team work incredibly hard but obviously there’s limited resources, so it’s good to see that we are trying to stretch this out.”

The motion passed with six votes in favour, six abstentions, and one vote against by TUV Councillor Allister Kyle.