The Ballymoney Detachment of the Army Cadet Force has been recognised as the most successful Detachment in 2024 for the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens welcomed the Cadets to a reception in Cloonavin celebrating their Duke of Edinburgh achievements.

They were the most successful Detachment in 2024 within the 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force.

Approximately 6,000 cadets and adult volunteers participate in the DofE through the Army Cadets each year, with the Ballymoney Detachment awarded Top Marks in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme 2024.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Alderman Richard Stewart, pictured with Cadet Cameron Smyth at a reception held in Cloonavin to recognise the achievements of the Ballymoney Detachment in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards. CREDIT CCGBC

Deputy Mayor, Alderman Richard Stewart, who hosted the group said: “I was delighted to welcome the Ballymoney Cadets to Cloonavin and congratulate them on their recent success in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

“It was interesting to talk to each of the cadets, learning more about what the DofE entails and the challenges they faced while completing their awards.

“Both the cadets and instructors should be commended for their hard work and dedication to achieve such outstanding results.”

During the reception, the cadets shared their experiences of participating in the programme and outlined the varied volunteering opportunities they were involved in, from collecting pull rings for charity and assisting vulnerable neighbours, to different sporting activities and new skills learnt. They also shared stories of their own expedition experiences, both good and bad.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Alderman Richard Stewart, pictured with Col Stewart Douglas DL and members of Ballymoney Cadets at a reception held in Cloonavin to recognise their achievements in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards. CREDIT CCGBC

The reception was attended by special guests including Deputy Lord Lieutenant Colonel Stewart Douglas, OBE, DL, Captain Jason Jack, Battalion Duke of Edinburgh Officer and B Company Commander Major David Rutherford.

Colonel Douglas remarked on the significance of the awards saying: “These achievements represent the spirit of resilience and determination found in our young people. They are the leaders of tomorrow, and it is inspiring to witness their journey.”

The Ballymoney Cadets remarkable accomplishments saw participants earning Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards. The Gold expeditions took place in various locations in the UK and Germany, while Silver expeditions were completed in the stunning Mournes, and Bronze expeditions were held in the picturesque Binevenagh area.

The following participants were celebrated for their noteworthy accomplishments:

Gold Participant: Theo Philips – who is currently progressing through his Gold Award after successfully completing his Bronze and Silver Awards.

Silver Participants: Jessica Craig, Stevie McCreadie, Cameron Smyth, Oliver Greer and Josh McKee, each of whom are Bronze Award holders currently completing their Silver Awards.

Bronze Award Holders: Holly Campbell, Alfie Clyde, Noah Wilson and Eliza Sharpe

Sergeant Sarah Kane, ACF Ballymoney Detachment said: “I would like to thank the Deputy Mayor for inviting the cadets to Council Headquarters and for recognising their hard work and achievements.

“This fantastic group of young people have shown great enthusiasm for the DofE and have set a remarkable standard. The Army Cadet Force recognise the importance of fostering youth development and leadership through initiatives like the Duke of Edinburgh Award. I look forward to seeing their continued success in the future.”